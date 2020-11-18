Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on housing starts and permits for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Housing starts are expected to rise to a 1.460 million annual rate in October with permits seen increasing to 1.560 million.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Census Bureau quarterly services survey report for the third quarter is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories report is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 12:15 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 1:20 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak at 6:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 7:00 p.m. ET.
