Apple Reveals MagSafe Duo Pricing, Wattage, And It's A Tough Pill To Swallow
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 18, 2020 3:55am   Comments
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has updated its page for the MagSafe Duo Charger and given out the details about its yet-to-be-released multipurpose charging device.

What Happened: The details of the charger were disclosed by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg News, well known for providing Apple scoops.

Gurman took a dig at the expensive charger and power brick combination.

“Apple doesn’t even sell a 27-watt charger. They sell a 30 watt, another $50. So altogether, this MagSafe Duo is a $180 charger,” he tweeted. “Probably the most expensive two device charger on the market — and you don’t even get full 15-watt fast charging.”

Why It Matters: Apple also sells a single-device MagSafe Charger for $39, which is capable of charging up to 15W. 

The company recommends a 20W USB-C power brick, sold separately for $19, to power up the charger.

The foldable Duo Charger on the other hand can charge an iPhone along with an Apple Watch, the Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, or other Qi-certified devices.

The Duo Charger is not yet available for ordering but Apple has sent samples to reviewers, the Verge reported.

Apple has removed power adapters in its latest iPhone 12 models, citing its efforts linked to reducing carbon emissions and avoiding the mining and use of precious materials, as well as the advantage of lighter packaging. 

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 0.8% lower at $119.39 and fell 0.16% in the after-hours session.

Photo, courtesy of Apple.

