Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Beyond Meat Tries To Do The Impossible: Get China To Embrace Faux Pork
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 17, 2020 10:45pm   Comments
Share:
Beyond Meat Tries To Do The Impossible: Get China To Embrace Faux Pork

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) has started to sell its plant-based minced pork in China as it marks an expansion into Asia amid growing demand for its faux meat products, Reuters reported Tuesday.

What Happened: The minced pork named — Beyond Pork — will be sold in five popular restaurants in Shanghai initially, according to Reuters.

China is reportedly increasing focus on food security amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has impacted meat supply from international sources.

The Los Angeles, California-based alternative-meat company made its retail debut in China in partnership with Jack Ma's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) in June.

Beyond Meat’s products are also available in China through Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Yum! Brands, Inc’s (NYSE: YUM) restaurants.

Why It Matters: The Asian country is the largest consumer of pork in the world, according to Reuters.

China went through a crisis this year when pork prices spiraled. In September alone, prices of the meat variety rose 25.5%, the South China Morning Post reported.

Impossible Foods, a rival to Beyond Meat, is said to be awaiting approval for its products from Chinese regulators.

Meanwhile, the plant-based meat marketplace is heating up with the entry of multinational companies like Unilever Inc (NYSE: UN) (NYSE: UL), General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS), and Kellogg Company (NYSE: K). 

Price Action: Beyond Meat shares closed 2.16% higher at $129.90 on Tuesday.

Photo courtesy: Marcho Verch via Flickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BYND)

Ben & Jerry's Parent Heats Up Plant-Based Meat Race With Fivefold Sales Target
Why This CEO Is Bullish On GM And Hershey, Bearish On Peloton And Beyond Meat
IPO News: Airbnb Finally Files To Go Public
Beyond Meat Promises 'Juiciest' And 'Meatiest' Burgers
McDonalds And Beyond Meat Outline Diverging Fortunes Of The Restaurant Industry
Beyond Meat CEO: No Official Deal With McDonald's
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China Impossible Foods plant-based meat Reuters veganNews Retail Sales Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com