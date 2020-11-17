Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

George Soros Regrets Buying Palantir, Will Sell Stake
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 17, 2020 5:33pm   Comments
Share:
George Soros Regrets Buying Palantir, Will Sell Stake

It was revealed last Friday that Soros Fund Management, ran by George Soros, owned a large position in recent direct listing Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). 

What Happened: A 13F filing showed Soros Fund Management owned 18.5 million shares of Palantir, valued at $175 million at the end of the third quarter.

Soros said Tuesday the Palantir investment was made back in 2012.

“SFM made this investment at a time when the negative social consequences of big data were less understood. SFM would not make an investment in Palantir today," Soros said, according to Bloomberg.

Soros said the purchase of shares was done by a money manager who is no longer with the company. The company has sold all shares it was allowed to sell and will continue to sell shares.

Related Link: Why SuRo Capital Could Be A Palantir Play

Why It’s Important: Soros Fund Management and Cathie Wood's Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) were two large funds that showed positions in Palantir.

“SFM does not approve of Palantir’s business practices,” said the Soros Fund.

Palantir hit new highs of $18.75 in Tuesday's session. Shares closed up 12% to $17.85.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLTR)

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
48 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
IPO News: Airbnb Finally Files To Go Public
Palantir Gets Boost From Cathie Wood, George Soros
Will Palantir Or Alteryx Stock Grow More By 2025?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: George Soros Soros Fund ManagementNews Hedge Funds Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com