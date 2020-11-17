Why Square's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Square (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company received positive commentary from Mizuho Securities. The company also unveiled a new product today called Square KDS.

Founded in 2009, Square provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. Square has operations in Canada, Japan, Australia, and the United Kingdom; about 5% of revenue is generated outside the U.S.

Square's stock traded up 4.52% at $187.17 per share at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $201.33 and a 52-week low of $32.33.