Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Robinhood Aims For Potential IPO In 2021: Report
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 17, 2020 3:21pm   Comments
Share:
Robinhood Aims For Potential IPO In 2021: Report

Robinhood is seeking advisers for a potential initial public offering in the first quarter of 2021 and has asked banks to pitch for roles, according to Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Robinhood is the stock trading app that became the first widely used broker to offer zero-fee trading. It currently has a valuation of $11.2 billion, according to Bloomberg.

There is no timeline for the IPO. The app has experienced some outages during the recent major market moves.

Related Links:

Why—And How—Did Robinhood Decide To Clear Its Own Trades?

Robinhood Makes It Easier For Investors To Track Performance With New Display

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: RobinhoodNews IPOs Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com