Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Tuesday morning saw 69 companies set new 52-week highs.

Key Facts:

Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ: EVOL). Ra Medical Systems (NYSE: RMED) was the biggest winner, trading up 2124.37% to reach its 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock made a new 52-week high of $149.85 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!