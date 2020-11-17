Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2020 10:41am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 1 companies hit new 52-week lows.

One stock set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

  • Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) shares moved down 80.53% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $41.73, drifting down 80.53%.

 

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

