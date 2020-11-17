Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 1 companies hit new 52-week lows.
One stock set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) shares moved down 80.53% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $41.73, drifting down 80.53%.
Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.
