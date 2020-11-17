41 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares rose 62.8% to $2.10 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed that both the SOLOIST and SCORED Phase 3 studies achieved their primary endpoints.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) rose 31.6% to $2.21 in pre-market trading after the company’s 10% owner Bradford T Whitmore reported the purchase of 62,000 shares at an average price of $1.69 per share.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) rose 27.1% to $2.30 in pre-market trading.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) rose 23.4% to $8.70 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) rose 15.8% to $5.34 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Monday.
- Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: BTBT) rose 13.5% to $6.14 in pre-market trading after jumping 25% on Monday.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 11.8% to $456.14 in pre-market trading. Tesla will be added to the S&P 500 index after months and months of speculation. The move will take effect prior to the open of trading on December 21, 2020, to coincide with the December quarterly rebalance.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares rose 11.5% to $2.03 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a Q3 profit.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 11% to $3.65 in pre-market trading after gaining over 23% on Monday.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) rose 10.4% to $1.70 in pre-market trading. MICT, earlier during the month, priced a 10 million share, 8 million warrants offering at $2.50 per share.
- ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) rose 10.4% to $8.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Monday.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares rose 10% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results. The company also said it received over $100 million in purchase orders.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose 8.1% to $4.05 in pre-market trading after jumping around 31% on Monday.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 7% to $5.96 in pre-market trading as the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) rose 7% to $4.29 in pre-market trading. Ayro, earlier during the month, reported Q3 results.
- JOYY Inc (NASDAQ: YY) rose 6.7% to $102.00 in pre-market trading after it was announced Baidu is planning to buy the company's live streaming business in China for $3.6 billion in cash.
- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) rose 6.3% to $16.49 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Monday. Velodyne Lidar, last week, highlighted debut of a broad array Lidar Sensor, Velarray H800, for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomy.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares rose 5.6% to $1.89 in pre-market trading. Ocean Power Technologies shares gained 6% on Monday DeepStar awarded go subsea systems engineering contract to the company.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) rose 5.5% to $12.86 in pre-market trading. Blink Charging shares gained over 25% on Monday after the company announced the launch of its Cable Management Solution for use with both new Blink charging stations and retrofit installations of its IQ 200 charging stations.
- Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) shares rose 5.3% to $61.90 in pre-market trading. Pivotal Investment reported quarterly results last week.
Losers
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) fell 18.7% to $2.30 in pre-market trading. Alterity Therapeutics shares jumped 146% on Monday as the company announced approval of US Patent for next generation compounds to treat neurodegenerative diseases.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) shares fell 19.7% to $0.5301 in pre-market trading after the company reported wider-than-expected Q2 loss..
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NAVB) fell 18.2% to $2.21 in pre-market trading. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals reported quarterly results last week.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) fell 17.6% to $1.69 in pre-market trading after reporting results for the first quarter.
- Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ: WTER) fell 14.3% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and issued FY21 sales guidance.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 12.8% to $11.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat quarterly results.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell 9.3% to $1.09 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) shares fell 9% to $78.00 in pre-market trading. CureVac yesterday confirmed reports that European Commission will authorize agreement for supply of up to 405 million doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV.
- Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) fell 8.6% to $10.24 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Monday.
- Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE) fell 8.4% to $297.00 in pre-market trading as the company priced secondary offering of 2,955,984 shares of common stock at $295 per share.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) fell 8.3% to $0.2399 in pre-market trading. Sundial Growers, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) fell 8.2% to $25.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings and issued Q4 sales guidance.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) fell 8.1% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported a Q3 net loss of $6.1 million.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 7.6% to $23.10 in pre-market trading after the company priced upsized 38 million share public offering of common stock at $22.25 per share.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares fell 7.4% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. Tonix Pharmaceuticals yesterday reported positive immune response results from COVID-19 vaccine candidate TNX-1800, following vaccination of non-human primates.
- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) fell 7.1% to $38.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported a loss for the third quarter.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) fell 6.7% to $1.11 in pre-market trading. Remark said it sees preliminary Q3 sales of $2.5 million to $2.7 million.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares fell 6% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported Mobile Energy Global division October sales of 102 units.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) fell 5.2% to $4.07 in pre-market trading after jumping 45% on Monday.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) fell 4.9% to $108.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $400 million common stock offering.
- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) fell 4.6% to $78.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of a public offering of 4.15 million shares of common stock.
