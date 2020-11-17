80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares jumped 146.1% to close at $2.83 on Monday as the company announced approval of US Patent for next generation compounds to treat neurodegenerative diseases.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) shares surged 85.6% to close at $6.98 after surging 23% on Friday. HighPoint Resources, last week, received continued listing standard notice from the NYSE.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) shares climbed 83.7% to close at $11.30 after jumping around 55% on Friday.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) surged 49.3% to close at $6.27. Westwater Resources reported quarterly results last week.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) jumped 45.4% to close at $4.29 amid positive vaccine news.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) shares surged 35.8% to close at $1.86 after reporting Q3 results.
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) climbed 34.1% to close at $16.89. GreenPower Motor released quarterly results last week.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) surged 31.4% to close at $3.7450 amid positive vaccine news.
- Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE: FBM) gained 27% to close at $19.26 after the company announced it would be acquired by American Securities for $19.25 per share.
- SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) surged 26.4% to close at $30.33.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) shares rose 26% to close at $22.55. Lordstown Motors said there are 50,000 nonbinding production reservations from commercial fleets for the Endurance electric truck.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) gained 25.7% to close at $12.19 after the company announced the launch of its Cable Management Solution for use with both new Blink charging stations and retrofit installations of its IQ 200 charging stations.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) gained 25.2% to close at $4.07 amid positive vaccine news.
- Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: BTBT) surged 24.7% to close at $5.41.
- HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) climbed 24.5% to close at $55.77 after Home Depot announced an agreement to acquire the company through a cash tender offer of $56 per share.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) climbed 24% to close at $10.61.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares rose 23.7% to close at $3.29.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) gained 23.4% to close at $4.48. Zovio reported approval by WSCUC for University of Arizona Global Campus to acquire Ashford University.
- Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE: LSF) jumped 22.6% to close at $47.99. Laird Superfood, last week, reported a loss for the third quarter.
- Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) gained 22.5% to close at $13.87.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) gained 21.8% to close at $4.02 amid positive vaccine sentiment. The release of a vaccine would help boost economic activity and consumer spending.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) climbed 21.3% to close at $18.59. FuboTV, last week, reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) surged 21.2% to close at $6.11 after reporting Q3 results.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) gained 18.2% to close at $1.17. Ideanomics, last week, agreed to acquire Timios Holdings for $40 million.
- GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) climbed 17.3% to close at $33.80.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) climbed 17.2% to close at $13.27.
- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) gained 17% to close at $2.76. Entravision released quarterly results last week.
- Acme United Corporation (NYSE: ACU) gained 16.7% to close at $31.25.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) gained 16.7% to close at $22.02. Beam Global, last week, reported a loss for the third quarter.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) climbed 16.4% to close at $27.00.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) gained 16% to close at $5.58.
- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) climbed 15.9% to close at $26.15. B of A Securities maintained Construction Partners with a Buy and raised the price target
- from $20 to $26.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) gained 15.7% to close at $8.99. Fossil Group, last week, reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: EPM) shares rose 15.7% to close at $2.73.
- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) gained 15.5% to close at $2.38.
- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) surged 15.5% to close at $68.02. Keros Therapeutics, last week, priced its 2.6 million shares common stock offering at $50 per share.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) gained 15.3% to close at $3.54.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) gained 15.2% to close at $11.11.
- Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) climbed 15% to close at $60.45. Outset Medical posted upbeat quarterly results last week.
- GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) gained 14.9% to close at $2.46.
- Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) climbed 14.9% to close at $12.23. Champions Oncology reported the launch of Lumin Bioinformatics, its 'oncology data-driven SaaS program.'
- voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) surged 14.8% to close at $10.49 as the company received follow-up order for new high-speed 3D Printer VJET X for premium German car maker.
- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) climbed 14.4% to close at $4.53. Cellcom Israel said its cellular sharing network partner, Marathon 018 Xfone Ltd has not paid the monthly payment.
- Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) gained 14.2% to close at $9.02.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) rose 13.9% to close at $85.68. CureVac, last week, released detailed interim Phase 1 data for the investigational vaccine.
- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) rose 12.6% to close at $4.21. PNC Financial Services Group announced late Sunday it has agreed to buy Spanish bank Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s U.S. business in an $11 billion all-cash deal.
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) gained 10.7% to close at $9.73. Turquoise Hill Resources released Q3 results on Friday.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) gained 10.3% to close at $2.15 after jumping around 48% on Friday.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) gained 10% to close at $0.66.
- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) rose 9.8% to close at $4.80 after gaining around 7% on Friday.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) climbed 9.5% to close at $4.74.
- Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) rose 8.4% to close at $42.80. Simon Property Group and Taubman Centers have agreed to follow through on their merger deal at a revised price.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) surged 7.7% to close at $278.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results and announced strong 2021 expectations.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) gained 6.1% to close at $4.73.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) rose 4.6% to close at $4.58 after the company received ANVISA approval for DPP SARS-CoV-2 antigen test system in Brazil.
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) gained 3.3% to close at $64.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) shares tumbled 53.8% to close at $1.15 on Monday after the company reported pricing of $25 million public offering at $1.40 per share.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) dropped 46.1% to close at $16.41 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and positive initial data from its ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial of FLX475.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) declined 44.1% to close at $0.1335 after the company filed for bankruptcy.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares declined 31.8% to close at $2.49. Francesca's said it has adopted a plan to close approximately 140 boutiques by January 30, 2021.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) fell 24.7% to close at $0.8888 after reporting a loss for the third quarter.
- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) shares fell 14.9% to close at $50.22. The company provides temperature-controlled solutions and the stock dipped after Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate can remain stable while refrigerated for 30 days.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) fell 14% to close at $3.14. Armata Pharmaceuticals released quarterly results last week.
- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) dropped 14% to close at $16.77 after the company reported a 17 million share common stock offering.
- Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) fell 13.8% to close at $2.32. Flexible Solutions International reported Q3 results on Friday.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) dropped 13.7% to close at $91.52 after a competing COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna achieved a higher efficacy rate in a phase 3 study.
- Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) fell 13.6% to close at $6.42 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and also issued downbeat Q4 sales guidance.
- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NASDAQ: GOED) fell 13.4% to close at $6.10 after reporting Q3 results.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) dropped 12.4% to close at $3.19.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) fell 11.7% to close at $38.18. Scholar Rock released quarterly results last week.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) fell 10.8% to close at $18.73.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) fell 10.6% to close at $4.46 potentially after Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna announced positive vaccine news that boosted the overall market. TOMI is a decontamination and infectious disease control company.
- Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) fell 10.5% to close at $13.63. Ocean Bio-Chem reported quarterly results on Friday.
- Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) dipped 10.2% to close at $104.34.
- Orisun Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ORSN) fell 10.1% to close at $9.02.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 9.3% to close at $13.59. Co-Diagnostics reported worse-than-expected Q3 results after the closing bell.
- Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) dropped 7.7% to close at $46.99.
- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) fell 6.4% to close at $38.39.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 6.2% to close at $90.65 after a competing COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna achieved a high efficacy rate in a phase 3 study.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares fell 6.2% to close at $20.89 after the company announced Monday that it has rescheduled a space flight planned for Nov. 19-23 due to COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas