Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- Data on retail sales for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect retail sales to rise 0.4% in October following a 1.9% in the previous month.
- Data on import and export prices for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Import prices are projected to rise 0.2% with export prices likely to increase 0.3%.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Data on industrial production for October will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. Industrial production is expected to increase 1% in October.
- Data on business inventories for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Business inventories are expected to increase 0.5% for September following a 0.3% build in August.
- The housing market index for November is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is projected to remain unchanged versus October’s reading at 85 for November.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 1:25 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York John Williams is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 2:35 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 2:35 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren will speak at 2:35 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly is set to speak at 2:50 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren will speak at 2:50 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury International Capital for September is scheduled for release at 4:00 p.m. ET.
