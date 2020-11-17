Global Markets Today: Asia Mixed, Europe And US Edge Lower After Monday's Rally

Europe and U.S. markets retreated early Tuesday and Asia remains mixed after global shares rallied on Monday. The Dow futures are down by 0.12%, and the S&P 500 futures are trading lower 0.26% on the last check Tuesday.

WTI crude oil futures are higher by 0.24% at $41.44, while Gold futures are down marginally by 0.04% at $1,887.80 at press time. Ten-Year Treasury yield is flat at 0.897%.

Asia: Japan's Nikkei 225 continued on Monday's upward movement to close higher by 0.42% on Tuesday. The index hit a 29-year high as positive vaccine news from Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) invoked investor optimism, giving market a deja vu after similar news from Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) earlier this month. Investors will be watching Japan's trade balance data for October, scheduled Tuesday.

China's Shanghai Composite benchmark fell by 0.21% on growing worries of bond defaults. Energy, consumer, and healthcare shares fell on Tuesday, pushing the index lower. Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) said it expects to double online grocery sales this year.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed higher by 0.12% after the nation's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.4%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 closed higher by 0.21%, ending on a nine-month high. Energy shares advanced on Tuesday, offset by losses in healthcare and technology stocks. New Home Sales and Wage Price Index data is scheduled for release late Tuesday.

India's Nifty 50 is trading higher by 0.64% while South Korea's KOSPI closed lower by 0.15%.

Europe: Euro Stoxx 50 is trading lower by 0.27% after the vaccine-driven rally on Monday. Investors will be watching European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's speech due Tuesday. The economic calendar for Tuesday is light.

London's FTSE 100 index is down by 0.48% at press time Tuesday, led by declines in bank and travel stocks, partially offset by gains in food stocks.

Germany's DAX has receded 0.24% at publication time, as automobile and industrial stocks lead the index lower.

France's CAC 40 index is trading lower by 0.33%, while Spain's IBEX 35 has shed 1.03%.

Forex Trading: U.S. Dollar Index futures are down 0.26% to 92.388. The dollar has weakened 0.14% against the Euro to $1.1870, lost 0.21% against the Sterling Pound to $1.3218, and lost 0.23% against the Japanese yen to ¥104.31.

