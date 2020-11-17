Facebook, Twitter CEOs Expected To Defend Election Handing Before Senate Again Today

Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey will be testifying before a Senate panel on Tuesday to defend the handling of disinformation during the U.S. Presidential election, the Associated Press reports.

What Happened: The congressional hearing on Tuesday will be the second virtual appearance for the social media CEOs in less than three weeks.

The Republicans have accused the big tech companies of silencing conservative voices, while Democrats are unhappy with the social media giants handling misinformation and hate speech.

The hearing comes when outgoing President Donald Trump continues to contest the election results without providing substantial evidence. Both Twitter and Facebook have slapped a misinformation label on Trump's claims of voter fraud.

Judiciary Committee chairman, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), is a close Trump ally and has urged the outgoing president not to concede and fight hard.

Why It Matters: Twitter has labeled 300,000 election tweets, including more than 50 from Trump, as 'potentially misleading,' while Facebook has banned a large group called "Stop the Steal" that Trump supporters were using to organize protests against the vote count, the AP reports.

Tuesday's hearing will focus on the actions of the two companies around the election.

Image Courtesy: Wikimedia