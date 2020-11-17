Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba Rival Pinduoduo Says On Track To Double Online Grocery Sales This Year

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2020 1:44am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba Rival Pinduoduo Says On Track To Double Online Grocery Sales This Year

Shanghai-headquartered e-commerce company Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) is anticipating its annual sales for grocery items to double year-over-year in 2020 on the back of increased domestic sales.

What Happened: Vice President David Liu, in an interview with CNBC, remarked that Pinduoduo's interactive online e-commerce platform not only offers the comfort of home-shopping but also gives users a variety of options to choose from.

E-commerce has become the new norm during the pandemic outbreak and the preventive lockdown measures. People in China are "looking for an alternative to the traditional wet markets and supermarkets that they normally have access to,” Liu commented during the Annual East Tech West Conference.

Why Does It Matter: Pinduoduo's immediate market rivals include Chinese e-commerce behemoths Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA) and JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD).

In August this year, the company launched Duo Duo Maicai, a self-pickup service for grocery shopping starting with Wuhan and Nanchang provinces. The company also plans to invest in logistics and delivery infrastructures as it expands services to other Chinese provinces.

Based on estimates derived from 2019 financials, the annual sales for the current year could be around $38 billion, if Pinduoduo's expectations realize.

Price Action: After a 6.12% dip during Monday’s trading hours, PDD ADRs declined by another 3.01% during extended trading hours to close at $137.76.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PDD)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 16, 2020
65 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity in Taiwan Semi and Pinduoduo
54 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China CNBC e-commerce grocery stocksNews Retail Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com