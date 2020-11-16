Market Overview

Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 16, 2020 11:00pm   Comments
Apple's Big Sur Woes See No End As Older Mac Users Report Glitch

Older Macbook Pro computers made by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) are getting bricked after their owners apply the latest macOS Big Sur updates, The Verge reported Monday.

What Happened: Laptops that are most commonly affected include late-2013 and mid-2014 models of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, according to The Verge.

The issue reportedly involves a black screen during installation, which is not user-fixable.  The issue was first noticed by MacRumors, which made references to Reddit posts of users who were asked by Apple to bring in their machines for repair. 

“I have a late 2013 MacBook Pro 13. Tried updating to Big Sur and noticed that after some progress bars the screen turned black,” a user wrote on Reddit. “Screen turns on, but there's no chime, fans don't spin and [I] can't get into recovery nor internet recovery. Tried resetting the NVRAM, SMC, connecting to an external monitor, nothing works.”

Why It Matters: Demand for the latest version of macOS has slowed down the Cupertino, California-based tech giant’s servers, The Verge noted.

Users of Big Sur have also reported issues related to opening third-party applications on their computers due to a security feature called “Gatekeeper,” while others express privacy concerns.

The Tim Cook-led company has laid out the steps it intends to take to fix the glitches affecting macOS over the course of the next year.

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 0.9% higher at $120.30 on Monday and fell 0.33% in the after-hours session.

Posted-In: Big Sure MacBook macOS The VergeNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

