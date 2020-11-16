16 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares are trading higher after Warren Buffett's Berkshire 13F showed a new stake in the company.
- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) shares are trading higher after Warren Buffett's Berkshire took a new, roughly 21.3 million share stake in the company.
- Costco (NASDAQ: COST) shares are trading higher after the company declared a $10 per share special cash dividend.
- JOYY (NASDAQ: YY) shares are trading higher after it was announced Baidu is planning to buy the company's live streaming business in China for $3.6 billion in cash.
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Sequential Brands (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 EPS was up year over year and better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 sales were up year over year and that it received over $100 million in purchase orders.
Losers
- IQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 sales guidance.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of $750 million of common stock.
- Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) shares are trading lower after the company announced the launch of a public offering of 4.15 million shares of common stock.
- Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) shares are trading lower after the company announced a $400 million common stock offering.
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- IBio (AMEX:IBIO) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- GAN (NASDAQ: GAN) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ: WTER) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance.
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
