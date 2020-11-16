Market Overview

16 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 16, 2020 4:58pm   Comments
Gainers

  • T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares are trading higher after Warren Buffett's Berkshire 13F showed a new stake in the company.
  • AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) shares are trading higher after Warren Buffett's Berkshire took a new, roughly 21.3 million share stake in the company.
  • Costco (NASDAQ: COST) shares are trading higher after the company declared a $10 per share special cash dividend.
  • JOYY (NASDAQ: YY) shares are trading higher after it was announced Baidu is planning to buy the company's live streaming business in China for $3.6 billion in cash.
  • SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Sequential Brands (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 EPS was up year over year and better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 sales were up year over year and that it received over $100 million in purchase orders.

Losers

  • IQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 sales guidance.
  • Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of $750 million of common stock.
  • Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) shares are trading lower after the company announced the launch of a public offering of 4.15 million shares of common stock.
  • Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) shares are trading lower after the company announced a $400 million common stock offering.
  • Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • IBio (AMEX:IBIO) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • GAN (NASDAQ: GAN) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ: WTER) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance.
  • Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

