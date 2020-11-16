Market Overview

Why Blink Charging's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 16, 2020 3:23pm   Comments
Why Blink Charging's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company announced the launch of its Cable Management Solution for use with both new Blink charging stations and retrofit installations of its IQ 200 charging stations.

Blink Charging is an owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle charging services. The company offers both residential and commercial EV charging equipment, enabling EV drivers to easily recharge at various location types.

Its principal line of products and services are Blink EV charging network (the Blink Network) and EV charging equipment (also known as electric vehicle supply equipment) and EV related services.

Blink Charging shares were trading up 21.49% at $11.78 at last check Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.58 and a 52-week low of $1.25.

