52 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares surged 120% to $2.53 as the company announced approval of US Patent for next generation compounds to treat neurodegenerative diseases.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) shares jumped 68.1% to $10.42 after jumping around 55% on Friday.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) shares climbed 41.5% to $5.32 after surging 23% on Friday. HighPoint Resources, last week, received continued listing standard notice from the NYSE.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) surged 27.2% to $3.7527 amid positive vaccine news.
- Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE: FBM) gained 26.3% to $19.15 after the company announced it would be acquired by American Securities for $19.25 per share.
- HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) surged 24.3% to $55.70 after Home Depot announced an agreement to acquire the company through a cash tender offer of $56 per share.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) climbed 24% to $5.22. Westwater Resources reported quarterly results last week.
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) jumped 22.4% to $15.43. GreenPower Motor released quarterly results last week.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) gained 22.4% to $10.48.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) gained 19.7% to $3.95 amid positive vaccine sentiment. The release of a vaccine would help boost economic activity and consumer spending.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) gained 19.2% to $1.18. Ideanomics, last week, agreed to acquire Timios Holdings for $40 million.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) rose 18.3% to $0.71.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) gained 17.9% to $13.35.
- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) rose 17.9% to $26.58. B of A Securities maintained Construction Partners with a Buy and raised the price target from $20 to $26.
- Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) surged 17% to $61.54. Outset Medical posted upbeat quarterly results last week.
- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) rose 16.5% to $4.6150. Cellcom Israel said its cellular sharing network partner, Marathon 018 Xfone Ltd has not paid the monthly payment.
- Acme United Corporation (NYSE: ACU) gained 16.3% to $31.15.
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) surged 16.2% to $10.23. Turquoise Hill Resources released Q3 results on Friday.
- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) rose 15.6% to $4.3250. PNC Financial Services Group announced late Sunday it has agreed to buy Spanish bank Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s U.S. business in an $11 billion all-cash deal.
- GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) gained 15.6% to $33.33.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) gained 15.4% to $2.25 after jumping around 48% on Friday.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) gained 15.2% to $4.99.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) surged 13.5% to $26.33.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) climbed 11.4% to $15.99 after gaining around 7% on Friday.
- voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) climbed 9.4% to $10.00 as the company received follow-up order for new high-speed 3D Printer VJET X for premium German car maker.
- Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) rose 8.2% to $42.72. Simon Property Group and Taubman Centers have agreed to follow through on their merger deal at a revised price.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) rose 8.2% to $4.8250.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 6.8% to $3.17. AMC Entertainment, last week, issued 20 million shares to raise $70 million in gross proceeds.
- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) rose 6.4% to $4.6501 after gaining around 7% on Friday.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) rose 6.2% to $3.8550. Arbutus reported presentation of Phase 1a/1b clinical trial results for AB-729 in chronic hepatitis B subjects at liver meeting.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) rose 6.2% to $79.80. CureVac, last week, released detailed interim Phase 1 data for the investigational vaccine..
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) surged 5.3% to $272.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results and announced strong 2021 expectations.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) rose 4.4% to $4.5681 after the company received ANVISA approval for DPP SARS-CoV-2 antigen test system in Brazil.
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) gained 4% to $64.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
Losers
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) shares dipped 54.4% to $1.1350 after the company reported pricing of $25 million public offering at $1.40 per share.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) fell 47.1% to $16.11 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and positive initial data from its ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial of FLX475.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) fell 46% to $0.1291 after the company filed for bankruptcy.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares declined 30% to $2.57. Francesca's said it has adopted a plan to close approximately 140 boutiques by January 30, 2021.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) fell 24.6% to $0.89 after reporting a loss for the third quarter.
- Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) fell 18.2% to $6.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and also issued downbeat Q4 sales guidance.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) dropped 15% to $90.10 after a competing COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna achieved a higher efficacy rate in a phase 3 study.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) fell 13.7% to $3.1466. Armata Pharmaceuticals released quarterly results last week.
- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) fell 13.2% to $35.59.
- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) shares declined 12.9% to $51.36. The company provides temperature-controlled solutions and the stock dipped after Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate can remain stable while refrigerated for 30 days.
- Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) fell 12.6% to $2.35. Flexible Solutions International reported Q3 results on Friday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 11.9% to $85.09 after a competing COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna achieved a high efficacy rate in a phase 3 study.
- Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) dropped 11.6% to $44.96.
- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NASDAQ: GOED) fell 11.1% to $6.25 after reporting Q3 results.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares declined 9.8% to $20.09 after the company announced Monday that it has rescheduled a space flight planned for Nov. 19-23 due to COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) fell 9% to $4.54 potentially after Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna announced positive vaccine news that boosted the overall market. TOMI is a decontamination and infectious disease control company.
