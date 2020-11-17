Market Overview

13 International Companies Giving Public Investor Presentations This Week
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
November 17, 2020 11:23am   Comments
A group of international companies with American Depositary Receipts (ADR) programs is set to provide investor updates this week at the Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference, held in conjunction with Virtual Investor Conferences. 

The two-day conference will begin on Wednesday, November 18, and play host to 13 multi-national companies from Asia, Europe, Africa, and Australia, each of which is set to give a half-hour presentation. 

American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) are U.S. dollar-denominated instruments issued by a depositary bank (such as Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB)) that represent ownership of the underlying ordinary shares of a foreign company. 

ADRs exist to allow U.S. investors to buy and sell shares of non-U.S. listed companies without having to create an overseas brokerage account. 

Many foreign companies sponsor ADR programs to increase their ownership among U.S. investors, raise brand awareness, and improve liquidity. Other ADRs are unsponsored, meaning they were created by a depositary bank as a response to investor demand without the participation of the foreign company. 

Here is the list of presenting companies. Each presentation will be recorded and available on demand to attendees. 

Wednesday Agenda

8:30 am First Pacific ( Pink: FPAFY| Hong Kong: 142)
Country: China 

9:00 am Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HLG)
Country: China

9:30 am Cootek (Cayman) Inc. NYSE: CTK
Country: China

10:00 am Travis Perkins PLC (Pink: TPRKY | LON: TPK)
Country: UK

10:30 am Telstra Corporation Limited (Pink: TLSYY | ASX: TLS)
Country: Australia

11:00 am Nordea Bank AB (Pink: NRDBY | Helsinki: NDA-FI)
Country: Finland

11:30 am Brambles Limited (Pink: BXBLY | ASX: BXB)
Country: Australia 

Thursday Agenda

8:30 am China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE)
Country: China

9:00 am BlueCity Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLCT)
Country: China

9:30 am Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) (JSE: HAR)
Country: South Africa

10:00 am Koninklijke DSM N.V. (OTCQX: RDSMY | AMS: DSM)
Country: Netherlands

10:30 am Hugo Boss AG (OTCQX: BOSSY | Xetra: BOSS)
Country: Germany

11:00 am Merck KGaA (Pink: MKKGY | Germany: MRK)
Country: Germany

