Meet iFlip, A 2020 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Finalist

Benzinga held its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards on Nov. 10, 2020. A day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents iFlip.

About iFlip

iFlip is changing the future of investing through its integration of A.I. technology.

The idea behind iFlip is to “flip” Wall Street investing on its head in favor of the average investor. Financial institutions have long profited off of these same strategies, charging high fees to invest the average person’s money.

From the start, iFlip’s mission has been to empower EVERY individual to preserve, protect and grow their wealth. They believe that the best way to accomplish that mission is to make A.I. investing technology accessible to everyone. iFips wants even the average Joe to be able to profit from these innovative hedge fund strategies.

Core Product A.I. Smartfolio

The driving force behind iFlip is its self-driving A.I. Smartfolios.

Their Smartfolios utilize machine learning analysis to buy, sell, and hold your investments based on market risk.

The ideology behind iFlip’s true A.I. is to dismantle the belief that you need to increase risk in order to increase performance. The company is using machine learning to manage risk for your personal and retirement investment accounts.

So, how do they accomplish this?

Well, the A.I. SmartFolio is more than just an algorithmic investing strategy. A.I. technology continuously adapts and analyzes the market to become better at tracking market performance and risk. So, as opposed to a set algorithm, iFlip’s A.I. SmartFolio algorithms are always changing based on incoming data.

Use Case, Recent Developments

The brain behind iFlip’s technology is Chief Technology Officer & Co-Founder Kelly Korshak.

Utilizing his 20-year career on Wall Street, Korshak decided to take the same strategies he used to manage over $4 billion of hedge fund investments to create iFlip’s software.

And iFlip’s technology has proven successful.

In development since 1987, its A.I. has undergone three decades of crash experience. Over the last eight financial crashes, iFlip’s most popular A.I. has saved an average of 24% compared to The Market.

Innovation Outlook

As a newly launched company, iFlip is growing at a rapid pace. The company has had a customer growth rate of over 600% this year alone. They are currently seeking fast paced growth through a requested funding round.

And while iFlip is helping to grow its customer’s investment portfolios, its A.I. Smartfolios do not provide massive short-term gains. There is no “get rich quick scheme” or “day trading play.” Its machine learning technology sets users up for long-term growth.

“Our purpose is empowerment,” said Randy Tate, CEO of iFlip. “We’re here to empower every individual to preserve, protect, and grow their wealth and we’ve done that by creating the most effective and the most efficient mechanism for the average person to invest in the stock market.”

Image courtesy of iFlip