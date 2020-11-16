Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dalio's Bridgewater Nearly Doubled Stake In Nio As Institutional Investors Pile Into EV Maker
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2020 12:25pm   Comments
Share:
Dalio's Bridgewater Nearly Doubled Stake In Nio As Institutional Investors Pile Into EV Maker

Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares are nearly flat after last Friday's bloodbath set in motion by Citron Research. The recovery is in part supported by an increase in institutional buying, as revealed by 13F filings.

What Happened: Bridgewater Associates, the world's biggest hedge fund with over $3 billion in assets under management, held about 1,569,456 shares of Nio, valued at $33.3 million, as of Sept. 30, according to its most recent 13F filing.

This represents an 83.34% increase from the 856,026 shares the hedge fund held at the end of June, which was valued at $6.61 million.

Institutional ownership of Nio is about 545,699,605, valued at $11.315 million, according to Fintel. Institutional ownership now accounts for about 50.5% of Nio's outstanding shares of 1.082 billion.

California Public Employees Retirement System, the largest public pension fund in the U.S., revealed in its 13F filing it held about 2.25 million shares of Nio, valued at $48.69 million, at the end of September. This is an increase from the 1.913 million shares it held as of June 30.

Related Link: Can Nio's Q3 Earnings Reignite The Rally Cut Short By Citron's Warning?

Why It's Important: The increased interest among institutional investors reflects their confidence in the Chinese EV maker and its future. This comes in contrast to Citron's call, which suggested an unsustainable valuation.

Nio is scheduled to report its financial results Tuesday after the market close. The earnings call is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The company is widely estimated to report a narrower loss of 17 cents per share on revenues of $653.73 million. This compares to the year-ago loss of $2.38 and revenues of $262.47 million.

A beat-and-raise quarter could help the shares claw back all their losses. At last check, Nio shares traded around $44.33.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

Tesla, Nio, Nikola, Zoom — Stocks The Largest US Pension Fund Is Betting On
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Disney, Tesla And More
Can Nio's Q3 Earnings Reignite The Rally Cut Short By Citron's Warning?
To The Moon For Innovation
12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
'Halftime Report' Traders Talk Marriott, EV Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bridgewater Associates Citron Research electric vehicles Ray DalioNews Short Sellers Hedge Funds General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com