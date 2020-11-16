Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
This morning 180 companies set new 52-week highs.
Intriguing Points:
- The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM).
- The Dixie Group (NASDAQ: DXYN) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ: MHLD)'s stock gained the most, trading up 30.66% to reach a new 52-week high.
The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) shares were up 5.67% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $99.36.
- Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $152.19 with a daily change of up 0.51%.
- Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.75 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.86%.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares hit $424.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.64%.
- T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) stock hit a yearly high price of $129.87. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.
- HDFC Bank (NYSE: HDB) shares set a new yearly high of $69.25 this morning. The stock was up 1.04% on the session.
- Sony (NYSE: SNE) shares hit $91.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%.
- Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $259.75 with a daily change of down 0.44%.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.09 on Monday morning, moving up 1.43%.
- Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) shares broke to $50.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.86%.
- Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) stock hit a yearly high price of $337.78. The stock was down 0.68% for the day.
- Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) shares were down 0.12% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $85.73 for a change of down 0.12%.
- Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) shares hit $244.79 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.59%.
- General Motors (NYSE: GM) shares set a new yearly high of $41.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.
- Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock made a new 52-week high of $150.46 Monday. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.
- UBS Group (NYSE: UBS) shares hit $14.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.33%.
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) stock set a new 52-week high of $334.58 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.06%.
- Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ: CTSH) shares hit $78.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%.
- Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $100.50 with a daily change of up 8.1%.
- McKesson (NYSE: MCK) shares hit $187.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%.
- Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.13 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.71%.
- AMETEK (NYSE: AME) shares were up 1.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $119.24 for a change of up 1.22%.
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) stock made a new 52-week high of $188.57 Monday. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
- Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) shares set a new 52-week high of $118.76 on Monday, moving up 1.32%.
- Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) shares hit a yearly high of $276.04. The stock traded down 0.05% on the session.
- iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.86 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.71%.
- Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.99 on Monday morning, moving down 0.28%.
- Heico (NYSE: HEI) stock set a new 52-week high of $135.43 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.42%.
- SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $356.21 on Monday morning, moving down 1.04%.
- POSCO (NYSE: PKX) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.30. The stock was up 1.47% for the day.
- DaVita (NYSE: DVA) shares were up 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $111.86.
- Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) shares set a new yearly high of $125.45 this morning. The stock was up 1.17% on the session.
- Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) shares set a new yearly high of $95.87 this morning. The stock was up 1.49% on the session.
- Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $133.56 with a daily change of up 2.23%.
- Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.57 on Monday, moving up 0.91%.
- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.96 on Monday, moving up 0.98%.
- MyoKardia (NASDAQ: MYOK) shares were up 0.02% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $224.89.
- News (NASDAQ: NWSA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $17.79. Shares traded up 1.53%.
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares hit $166.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.01%.
- XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) stock set a new 52-week high of $107.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.0%.
- HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ: HDS) shares broke to $55.89 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 24.21%.
- Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $407.32. The stock traded up 1.28% on the session.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.02 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.65%.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $105.04. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.
- Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $88.78 with a daily change of up 0.43%.
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $36.69. Shares traded up 3.76%.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.72. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
- GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) shares broke to $23.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.34%.
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $274.00 on Monday morning, moving up 2.07%.
- Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) shares hit a yearly high of $116.37. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) shares hit $102.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.07%.
- United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) shares set a new 52-week high of $144.26 on Monday, moving up 1.2%.
- Rezolute (NASDAQ: RZLT) shares broke to $21.20 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.57%.
- Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $235.28 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.5%.
- Timken (NYSE: TKR) shares broke to $72.73 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.
- Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE: ASH) shares set a new 52-week high of $83.06 on Monday, moving down 0.83%.
- Ternium (NYSE: TX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.97 with a daily change of up 2.05%.
- Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.96 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.2%.
- Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) shares were up 1.47% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $70.05 for a change of up 1.47%.
- Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC) shares set a new yearly high of $117.43 this morning. The stock was up 1.57% on the session.
- MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE: MSM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $84.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.83%.
- RLI (NYSE: RLI) shares were up 2.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $104.45 for a change of up 2.86%.
- Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) shares set a new yearly high of $66.36 this morning. The stock was up 1.34% on the session.
- TFI International (NYSE: TFII) shares hit $51.83 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.56%.
- Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) shares set a new 52-week high of $99.55 on Monday, moving up 0.39%.
- Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) shares broke to $32.13 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.73%.
- Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) shares hit a yearly high of $89.28. The stock traded up 1.86% on the session.
- Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS) stock hit a yearly high price of $119.70. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.
- Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) shares were up 0.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $78.06.
- Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ: ACHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.07 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.88%.
- Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.28. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.
- Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.32%.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Delaware) Common Stock (AMEX: ATNM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.62 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.79%.
- Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares broke to $32.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.51%.
- WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares set a new 52-week high of $263.99 on Monday, moving up 0.64%.
- Evercore (NYSE: EVR) stock set a new 52-week high of $89.61 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.6%.
- Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ: AIMC) shares hit a yearly high of $55.48. The stock traded up 3.21% on the session.
- UMB Financial (NASDAQ: UMBF) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.48. The stock was up 3.02% for the day.
- Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $28.38. Shares traded up 2.08%.
- Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ: VG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $13.26 with a daily change of up 2.18%.
- Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI) shares broke to $13.04 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%.
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.98. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
- Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EIDX) stock made a new 52-week high of $82.59 Monday. The stock was up 2.29% for the day.
- Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares were up 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $114.45.
- CNO Finl Gr (NYSE: CNO) shares hit a yearly high of $21.18. The stock traded up 2.55% on the session.
- ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) stock hit a yearly high price of $95.60. The stock was down 1.44% for the day.
- Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) shares hit $106.83 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%.
- FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares hit a yearly high of $38.58. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.48. The stock traded down 0.64% on the session.
- Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) shares were up 2.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $73.25.
- Atlas (NYSE: ATCO) shares were up 1.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.40.
- Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $64.88. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.
- Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.31 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.43%.
- Rogers (NYSE: ROG) stock hit a yearly high price of $141.90. The stock was up 1.91% for the day.
- Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) shares broke to $79.78 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.44%.
- Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) shares hit a yearly high of $83.56. The stock traded up 3.23% on the session.
- Pricesmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) shares were up 0.46% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $78.81 for a change of up 0.46%.
- R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.59 Monday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
- Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $34.32. Shares traded up 0.53%.
- BRP Group (NASDAQ: BRP) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.20 on Monday, moving up 4.08%.
- Magellan Health (NASDAQ: MGLN) stock hit a yearly high price of $86.57. The stock was down 1.26% for the day.
- Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $73.79 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.2%.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE: CTB) shares hit a yearly high of $41.15. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.
- Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.32 on Monday morning, moving up 2.35%.
- Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ: MDRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.56 Monday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.14%.
- Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.18 on Monday morning, moving up 1.62%.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares were up 0.93% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $198.45 for a change of up 0.93%.
- Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.86 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.47%.
- Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE: CPK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $111.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.13%.
- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.46 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.19%.
- Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ: CORE) shares hit $35.53 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.
- Herc Holdings (NYSE: HRI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $54.73. Shares traded up 4.51%.
- BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.92%.
- Virtus Investment (NASDAQ: VRTS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $187.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.93%.
- Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO) shares hit a yearly high of $33.52. The stock traded up 1.65% on the session.
- Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $94.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
- Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KROS) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.05 Monday. The stock was up 10.84% for the day.
- Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.84 on Monday, moving up 11.77%.
- Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) shares set a new yearly high of $49.42 this morning. The stock was up 1.5% on the session.
- Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares were up 6.37% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.55 for a change of up 6.37%.
- Primoris Services (NASDAQ: PRIM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $23.59 with a daily change of up 2.07%.
- Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) shares hit a yearly high of $27.35. The stock traded up 3.4% on the session.
- Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.89. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
- CTS (NYSE: CTS) shares were up 1.5% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.03 for a change of up 1.5%.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares set a new yearly high of $26.72 this morning. The stock was up 1.59% on the session.
- XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares were down 3.68% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.93.
- ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) shares set a new yearly high of $38.46 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.
- SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) shares broke to $9.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.21%.
- Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) shares hit a yearly high of $12.71. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session.
- PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $50.46 with a daily change of up 2.85%.
- Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares set a new yearly high of $14.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.72% on the session.
- CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) shares hit $12.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.33%.
- The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) shares hit a yearly high of $24.20. The stock traded up 2.05% on the session.
- Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE: THQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $19.85 with a daily change of up 0.2%.
- First Foundation (NASDAQ: FFWM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $17.70 with a daily change of up 4.74%.
- Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) shares broke to $27.45 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.38%.
- AllianzGI Equity (NYSE: NIE) shares hit a yearly high of $26.82. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.
- Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.15. The stock traded down 2.21% on the session.
- California Resources (NYSE: CRC) shares were up 0.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.20 for a change of up 0.07%.
- Cellcom Israel (NYSE: CEL) shares were up 14.65% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.74.
- Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.55 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.04%.
- TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRR) shares broke to $27.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.8%.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) shares set a new yearly high of $35.82 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.
- Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE: HVT) shares were up 3.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.75.
- Modine Manufacturing (NYSE: MOD) shares were up 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.19.
- Carriage Servs (NYSE: CSV) shares hit a yearly high of $29.26. The stock traded up 2.48% on the session.
- Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ: DHIL) shares were up 2.87% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $155.06.
- Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.39 on Monday morning, moving up 1.13%.
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.17 Monday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
- Tekla World Healthcare (NYSE: THW) shares were up 0.66% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.28.
- Alerus Financial (NASDAQ: ALRS) shares were up 3.62% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.19.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ: CBAT) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.49 Monday. The stock was up 20.98% for the day.
- Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $29.22 with a daily change of up 2.87%.
- Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LRMR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $23.21 with a daily change of up 3.16%.
- Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.50 on Monday morning, moving up 7.22%.
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.75 Monday. The stock was down 3.12% for the day.
- AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $8.32. Shares traded up 4.35%.
- XOMA (NASDAQ: XOMA) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.76%.
- Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) shares hit $5.07 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.35%.
- Farmland Partners (NYSE: FPI) shares were up 2.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.99.
- Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.72 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.11%.
- Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.94 on Monday, moving down 2.3%.
- Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.58 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.05%.
- Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (AMEX: ECF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $12.91. Shares traded up 2.35%.
- PRGX Global (NASDAQ: PRGX) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.68 on Monday, moving up 4.44%.
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.12. The stock traded up 7.15% on the session.
- Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ: MHLD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.98. The stock traded up 30.66% on the session.
- Security National Finl (NASDAQ: SNFCA) shares broke to $7.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.25%.
- Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.70. The stock was up 3.92% for the day.
- Champions Oncology (NASDAQ: CSBR) shares hit a yearly high of $11.48. The stock traded up 2.44% on the session.
- HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.13%.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.80 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.09%.
- Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ: ROCH) shares were up 2.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.48 for a change of up 2.78%.
- Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KZIA) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.00. The stock was up 5.46% for the day.
- Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ: NMCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.43 Monday. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.
- Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.35 on Monday morning, moving up 4.97%.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) shares were down 2.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.97.
- Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ: WHLR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $3.90. Shares traded up 7.16%.
- The Dixie Group (NASDAQ: DXYN) shares hit $2.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.29%.
Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need!
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas