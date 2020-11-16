Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Monday morning, 2 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

(NASDAQ: GPOR) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX).

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

(NASDAQ: GPOR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Monday morning, moving down 39.54%. Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.18. Shares traded down 6.39%.

