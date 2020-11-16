Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2020 10:12am   Comments
Monday morning, 2 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

  • Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX).

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

  • Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Monday morning, moving down 39.54%.
  • Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.18. Shares traded down 6.39%.

 

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

