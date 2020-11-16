Reliable Apple Leaker Predicts Christmas Surprise From Cupertino

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is moving away from all-in-one launch events.

Following the Sept. 15 "Time Flies" event, the Oct. 13 "High Speed" event and Nov. 10 "One More Thing" event, the company could soon host another event, according to a reliable Apple leaker who goes by the twitter handle @L0vetodream.

What Happened: Apple could give its loyal customer base a Christmas surprise, L0vetodream tweeted Saturday.

You'll get a Christmas surprise from Apple（PS：Winter exclusive、good for winter） — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) November 14, 2020

In a cryptic clue, the leaker suggested the rumored launch is a winter exclusive and will be good for winter.

Apple Rumor Mills Work Overtime: The tweet has set the rumor mill churning about a likely product or service announcement from Apple.

Although Apple has launched a slew of products this year, the long-rumored AirPods Studio and AirTags have yet to see the light of the day.

The launch of these two accessories is less likely this year, although an early 2021 launch could not be ruled out, Macrumors reported.

AirPods Studio are over-ear headphones that will likely feature neck, head and left-right ear detection along with custom equalizer settings. AirTags are a Tile-like detection device.

If these accessories are announced in December, it could come in as a surprise, the report said.

Since the AppleTV hasn't been updated since 2017, it is also expected that Apple could announce its next-gen Apple TV at the event.

At the November event, Apple unveiled the M1 processor chips used in its new Macbook Air, Macbook Pro and Mac mini.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were up 1.02% at $120.47 at last check Monday.

