35 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares rose 169% to $3.09 in pre-market trading as the company announced approval of US Patent for next generation compounds to treat neurodegenerative diseases.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 39.4% to $1.38 in pre-market trading. Ideanomics, last week, agreed to acquire Timios Holdings for $40 million.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) rose 25% to $4.70 in pre-market trading after surging 23% on Friday. HighPoint Resources, last week, received continued listing standard notice from the NYSE.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) shares rose 24.1% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) rose 22.6% to $7.54 in pre-market trading after jumping around 55% on Friday.
- voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) rose 20.8% to $11.04 in pre-market trading as the company received follow-up order for new high-speed 3D Printer VJET X for premium German car maker.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) rose 20.8% to $2.37 in pre-market trading after jumping around 48% on Friday.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares rose 16% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after reporting positive topline results of the PROLONG proof-of-concept trial of Ebopiprant (OBE022) for the treatment of preterm labor.
- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) rose 15.8% to $4.33 in pre-market trading. PNC Financial Services Group announced late Sunday it has agreed to buy Spanish bank Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s U.S. business in an $11 billion all-cash deal.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 12.8% to $3.35 in pre-market trading. AMC Entertainment, last week, issued 20 million shares to raise $70 million in gross proceeds.
- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) rose 11% to $4.85 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Friday.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) rose 10.5% to $14.00 in pre-market trading.
- Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE: PIC) shares rose 10.4% to $11.16 in pre-market trading. Pivotal Investment reported quarterly results last week.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) rose 10.4% to $4.85 in pre-market trading after the company received ANVISA approval for DPP SARS-CoV-2 antigen test system in Brazil.
- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares rose 10.3% to $2.04 in pre-market trading. BOQI International Medical, last week, entered into Memorandum of Understanding with Chongquing Cogmer Biology.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) rose 10.2% to $4.00 in pre-market trading. Arbutus reported presentation of Phase 1a/1b clinical trial results for AB-729 in chronic hepatitis B subjects at liver meeting.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) rose 10% to $0.66 in pre-market trading.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) rose 9.6% to $82.40 in pre-market trading. CureVac, last week, released detailed interim Phase 1 data for the investigational vaccine..
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) rose 9.6% to $1.26 in pre-market trading.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) rose 8.9% to $17.20 in pre-market trading. Palantir Technologies shares gained over 8% on Friday after reporting Q3 results.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) rose 8.4% to $0.29 in pre-market trading. Avinger, last week, reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 8.4% to $6.99 in pre-market trading. Sorrento, last week, announced IND filing for COVI-DROPS, an intranasal formulation of a high potency neutralizing antibody against SARS-CoV-2.
- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) rose 8.3% to $4.29 in pre-market trading. Cellcom Israel said its cellular sharing network partner, Marathon 018 Xfone Ltd has not paid the monthly payment.
- Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) rose 8% to $42.65 in pre-market trading. Simon Property Group and Taubman Centers have agreed to follow through on their merger deal at a revised price.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) rose 7.6% to $4.80 in pre-market trading.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) rose 7.1% to $15.38 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Friday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) fell 28.3% to $0.1714 in pre-market trading after the company filed for bankruptcy.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) fell 27.1% to $0.8603 in pre-market trading after reporting a loss for the third quarter.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) shares fell 10.4% to $2.23 in pre-market trading after jumping 22% on Friday. The company on Thursday provided an update on its NFL Alumni Academy.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) fell 10.1% to $1.25 in pre-market trading. Sypris Solutions, last week, reported Q3 results.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NAVB) fell 8% to $2.54 in pre-market trading. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares jumped 23% on Friday after reporting Q3 results.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) fell 7.3% to $3.06 in pre-market trading after surging 30% on Friday.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) shares fell 6.1% to $0.3192 in pre-market trading.
- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) fell 5.5% to $15.65 in pre-market trading. Textainer Group shares gained over 4% on Friday after the company reported Q3 results.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: TTNP) fell 5.4% to $0.1112 in pre-market trading.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas