Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The Empire State manufacturing index for November is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Empire State index is expected to rise to 13.5 in November from prior reading of 10.5.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly is set to speak at 1:45 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
