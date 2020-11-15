Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Diesel And Petrol Cars Will Be Banned In UK From 2030: Financial Times
Catherine Ross  
 
November 15, 2020 5:33pm   Comments
Share:
Diesel And Petrol Cars Will Be Banned In UK From 2030: Financial Times

UK Prime Minister Boris Jonson will announce new green initiatives this week, including a ban on new gasoline and diesel cars from 2030.

What Happened: Johnson said in February that the ban would be introduced in 2045, but he is now expected to change the timeline to 2030 this week, in an attempt to boost the U.K. market for electric cars, the Financial Times reported.

Around £500 million of government funding is planned for charging infrastructure in the country.

Currently, electric cars are only 7% of all vehicles bought across the U.K., although sales are growing, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders shows.

Why It Matters: The U.K. government has pledged to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 and is taking bigger steps to achieve it.

The prime minister is also expected to greenlight the building of new nuclear power stations.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Boris Johnson diesel electric cars petrol cars The Financial TimesNews General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com