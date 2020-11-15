NASA-SpaceX Launch Set For Sunday Night

Elon Musk’s SpaceX mission to send four NASA astronauts to the International Space Station is set for launch Sunday evening.

What Happened: Space X and Nasa's full-fledged mission, called "Crew 1," originally supposed to happen Saturday but was delayed because of wind, a NASA administrator announced on Twitter on Friday.

The flight will now take place today at 7:27 p.m. EST, SpaceX confirmed.

This is Crew Dragon’s first operational mission. Teams are keeping an eye on weather conditions for liftoff, which are currently 50% favorable → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK pic.twitter.com/GTpvVAiLkK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 15, 2020

“Crew-1” will fly four NASA astronauts to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Why It Matters: It is the final step of a NASA program that has tested the use of private companies for flights.

SpaceX and NASA's test flight was carried out with two astronauts, who successfully returned to Earth on Aug. 2.

NASA has been using Russian spacecraft equipment since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011.

Image: Courtesy of SpaceX