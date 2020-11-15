Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NASA-SpaceX Launch Set For Sunday Night
Catherine Ross  
 
November 15, 2020 3:26pm   Comments
Share:
NASA-SpaceX Launch Set For Sunday Night

Elon Musk’s SpaceX mission to send four NASA astronauts to the International Space Station is set for launch Sunday evening. 

What Happened: Space X and Nasa's full-fledged mission, called "Crew 1," originally supposed to happen Saturday but was delayed because of wind, a NASA administrator announced on Twitter on Friday.

The flight will now take place today at 7:27 p.m. EST, SpaceX confirmed.

“Crew-1” will fly four NASA astronauts to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Why It Matters: It is the final step of a NASA program that has tested the use of private companies for flights.

SpaceX and NASA's test flight was carried out with two astronauts, who successfully returned to Earth on Aug. 2.

NASA has been using Russian spacecraft equipment since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011.

Image: Courtesy of SpaceX

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Prescient Or Lucky? Bloomberg Takes A Closer Look At Robinhood Traders
Ray Dalio Touts China's Economy, Says Global Markets In 'Special Moment'
The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Down Amid Earnings Season, Argentina Regulates Medical Marijuana
Yellen Reportedly In Line To Become First Female Treasury Secretary
Should I Day Trade?
Vaccine-Led Market Rally Fades Across The Globe
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk NASA SpaceXNews General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com