Dustin Johnson Takes Green Jacket At 2020 Masters Tournament

No. 1-ranked Dustin Johnson has won the green jacket at the 2020 Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga.

What Happened: Johnson, from the U.S., beat South Korean Im Sung-jae and Australian Cameron Smith, who were each five places behind in second.

Johnson had the lowest score to par in the history of the Masters at Augusta National, according to CBS Sports, setting a 72-hole scoring record of 20 under in reaching a finish with a 4-under 68 in Round 4.

Coming In Strong: Sunday began with Abraham Ancer, Im and Smith tied for second, four strokes behind Johnson.

Johnson had outshone the other golfers on Saturday by matching a 54-hole record set by Jordan Spieth in 2015.

Betting sites in the days leading up to the tournament had given Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau high chances of winning. DeChambeau fell behind early, saying he didn't feel right on Thursday, even getting a COVID-19 test done, according to The Associated Press. It came back negative.