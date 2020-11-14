Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Google Invests In Indonesian E-Commerce Unicorn, Joins Singapore Government, SoftBank, Alibaba
Catherine Ross  
 
November 14, 2020 5:15pm   Comments
Share:
Google Invests In Indonesian E-Commerce Unicorn, Joins Singapore Government, SoftBank, Alibaba

Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google unit has invested in Indonesian e-commerce giant Tokopedia, according to a Nikkei Asia report.

What Happened: The tech giant now owns 1.6% of Tokopedia, valued at $1.1 million (16.7 billion rupiah) Singapore’s government investment company Temasek also invested in Tokopedia. Temasek now has a 3.3% stake, valued at $2.4 million (33.4 billion rupiah).

The numbers are not the actual capital paid by the companies because the investments could have come in separate tranches, Nikkei reports.

According to Bloomberg, Tokopedia is one of the “most valuable startups in Indonesia” and is also backed by SoftBank Group (OTC: SFTBY), which is the biggest investor, holding a 33.9% stake. Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) is another major investor, with 28.3%.

Why It Matters: The investments mark growing interest in Asian startups, as room to grow in the U.S. and Europe gets harder to come by.

Google’s investment news follows Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ: MSFTannouncement that it would buy a stake in Tokopedia's rival, Bukalapak.

Google itself has previously invested in another Indonesian unicorn –– app provider Gojek.

Price Action: Alphabet Inc Class A shares traded 0.015% lower, at $1,772, in the after-hours market, while Alphabet Inc Class C traded at $1,777 with a 0.012% gain.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Uber's Self-Driving Unit Is For Sale: TechCrunch
Sabre Corporation: The Thing Behind The Thing For The Travel Industry
'Trading Nation' Traders Discuss Morgan Stanley's Call On Online Ad Plays
Tech Stocks Might Be In The Spotlight Again As Investor Lean Toward Stay-at-Home Trade
Google To End Free Unlimited Photos Storage From June 2021
Facebook And Google's Political Ad Ban Extension Is Irking Georgia Senate Run-Off Campaigners
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AsiaNews Emerging Markets Global Startups Markets Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com