Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ray Dalio Touts China's Economy, Says Global Markets In 'Special Moment'
Catherine Ross  
 
November 14, 2020 3:18pm   Comments
Share:
Ray Dalio Touts China's Economy, Says Global Markets In 'Special Moment'

Speaking by video at the Caixin Summit on Saturday, the founder of Bridgewater Associates expressed optimism about China’s economy.

What Happened: Ray Dalio called the current state of global markets a “very special moment,” where the US. economy’s future is uncertain, and China is gaining momentum, Bloomberg reported.

He believes this is because of "rapid development of the Chinese capital markets, the opening up of the markets to foreign investors, the relative attractiveness of them, and the underweightedness of global investors in them.” 

Dalio earlier this month said that he feared the US will experience bigger deficits and have to sell more debt, which would lead to global investors diversifying and, subsequently, investing in China more.

“This is happening when the fundamentals of the U.S. and U.S. dollar are becoming more challenging, making it a relatively competitive place to move one’s capital,” the Bridgewater Associates chairman said. 

Why It Matters: The billionaire previously said he would want to see “a significant portion” of Chinese assets in his company’s portfolio, which already manages $148 billion in assets, “for long-term diversification and shorter-term tactical trading purposes.”
Image Source: Wikicommons

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Down Amid Earnings Season, Argentina Regulates Medical Marijuana
Yellen Reportedly In Line To Become First Female Treasury Secretary
Should I Day Trade?
Vaccine-Led Market Rally Fades Across The Globe
Global Markets Take A Breather After Consecutive Days Of Gains
This Is How Markets Reacted To Presidential Elections In The Past
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bridgewater Associates ChinaNews Hedge Funds Global Markets Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com