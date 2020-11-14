Ray Dalio Touts China's Economy, Says Global Markets In 'Special Moment'

Speaking by video at the Caixin Summit on Saturday, the founder of Bridgewater Associates expressed optimism about China’s economy.

What Happened: Ray Dalio called the current state of global markets a “very special moment,” where the US. economy’s future is uncertain, and China is gaining momentum, Bloomberg reported.

He believes this is because of "rapid development of the Chinese capital markets, the opening up of the markets to foreign investors, the relative attractiveness of them, and the underweightedness of global investors in them.”

Dalio earlier this month said that he feared the US will experience bigger deficits and have to sell more debt, which would lead to global investors diversifying and, subsequently, investing in China more.

“This is happening when the fundamentals of the U.S. and U.S. dollar are becoming more challenging, making it a relatively competitive place to move one’s capital,” the Bridgewater Associates chairman said.

Why It Matters: The billionaire previously said he would want to see “a significant portion” of Chinese assets in his company’s portfolio, which already manages $148 billion in assets, “for long-term diversification and shorter-term tactical trading purposes.”

Image Source: Wikicommons