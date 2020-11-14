Camping World CEO Lemonis Shows Off Lordstown EV Pickup In Twitter Videos

Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH), has shared three videos on Twitter of him interacting with and test driving a prototype from Lordstown Motors.

What Happened: The videos posted Thursday night show the upcoming Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) Endurance all-electric pickup truck.

In the videos, he shows viewers around and inside the truck and on the road.

Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns appears as the passenger.

Why It’s Important: The videos serve as mini-infomercials for the Lordstown Motors brand and stock. Lemonis has 575,000 Twitter followers.

Lemonis told his followers he wanted to see the truck for himself.

The videos could also show that the prototypes are real, versus a company like Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) that later admitted to showing its truck simply rolling downhill in promotional videos.

Some of the highlights of the Lordstown videos were a discussion of the truck getting the equivalent of 75 miles per gallon versus 15 for current pickup trucks, a price point of $45,000 and a 7,500-pound tow capacity.

“If you are the owner of a small boat or a small travel trailer, you’ll be able to pull your vehicle,” Lemonis said.

Since Lemonis heads one of the world’s largest RV sellers, the videos could lead investors to speculate about a potential partnership down the road.

The topic of the partnership and being first to market was discussed on Benzinga's live YouTube show “SPACs Attack” Friday morning.

Getting the word out about the truck could be huge for a small company like Lordstown Motors.

The company also signed a deal with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to promote the brand.

Earlier this year, the Endurance was featured at a White House event with President Donald Trump.

First to Market: Betting odds for which electric truck would hit the market first have given Lordstown Motors third-best odds, behind Rivian, funded by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Burns said the vehicle is expected to arrive September 2021.

Lemonis referred to the vehicle as “what should be the first production electric pickup truck in the world.”

Photo courtesy of Lordstown Motors.