54 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) shares climbed 94% to $16.06 after the company late Thursday announced Sumitovant Biopharma will acquire the remaining stake in the company for $16.25 per share.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) shares climbed 57.1% to $6.24 after climbing 14% on Thursday.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) gained 37.8% to $3.90 amid continued COVID-19 vaccine optimism.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares gained 22.8% to $5.93 following a 28% surge on Thursday. The company recently reported Q3 results.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) gained 21% to $4.72 amid continued COVID-19 vaccine optimism.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) shares climbed 20.9% to $3.88 amid macro optimism following positive COVID-19 vaccine news earlier in the week.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) jumped 20.2% to $2.4525 following a 10% decline on Thursday. Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment, last week, announced it has signed a media deal with Sports Illustrated Studios.
- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) gained 17.9% to $3.16 after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) rose 17.8% to $7.32.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) gained 15.1% to $2.945.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) shares climbed 15.1% to $2.1399 after reporting Q3 results.
- Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: KCAC) rose 15.1% to $16.46. Kensington Capital Acquisition and QuantumScape reported November 25, 2020 special meeting to approve business combination.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) gained 14.9% to $4.16.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) surged 14.8% to $33.90 after Bain Capital disclosed a 5.8% active stake in the company.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) gained 14.8% to $19.66. Myovant Sciences yesterday reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) climbed 14% to $6.43. Greenland Technologies, earlier during the week, said it will begin offering integrated electric drivetrain system to existing forklift OEM clientele to support manufacture of electric forklifts using lithium batteries.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) surged 13% to $10.63.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) gained 12.9% to $4.64 after climbing over 10% on Thursday.
- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) rose 12.7% to $6.92 after gaining 7% on Thursday.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) gained 12.7% to $6.11 after reporting a narrower quarterly loss.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) gained 12.6% to $151.20. B of A Securities and JP Morgan upgraded the stock today. Pinduoduo yesterday posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVB) climbed 11.8% to $2.5050 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) shares climbed 8.1% to $46.71 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) rose 8.1% to $7.48. Kandi Technologies recently reported downbeat quarterly sales.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares rose 8.1% to $0.4570. Nabriva Therapeutics, last week, reported results for its third quarter.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) rose 6.6% to $41.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong Q2 EPS guidance.
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) gained 4.4% to $33.17 after the Chinese EV maker reported its third-quarter results.
Losers
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell 26.5% to $8.22 after the company priced a $75 million share offering at $8 per share..
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) shares dipped 26.2% to $4.905 after the company reported Q3 earnings results..
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares fell 25.8% to $5.83 after surging over 67% on Thursday.
- Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) fell 25.7% to $7.35 after the company reported a wider Q3 loss.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) fell 21.8% to $4.82 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) dropped 20.9% to $19.44 after reporting Q4 results.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) fell 19.5% to $5.71. EuroDry shares gained 58% on Thursday after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) shares fell 16.9% to $0.9807 after climbing over 40% on Thursday.
- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) fell 16.3% to $1.2722. IMAC shares climbed 83% on Thursday after the company reported the purchase of Lockwood Chiropractic in Webster Groves, Missouri and announced Q3 results.
- Revlon Inc (NYSE: REV) fell 14.1% to $10.32 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) fell 13.6% to $0.6728 after the company reported a loss for the third quarter.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) dipped 13.6% to $13.86. Miragen Therapeutics, earlier during the week, reported a loss for the third quarter.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) dropped 12.8% to $2.52.
- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) fell 12.5% to $1.88. Zhongchao and Takeda Pharmaceutical yesterday announced plans to ‘expand scope of cooperation in China.’
- American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) dropped 12.2% to $25.50 after the company reported a Q3 net loss of $63.179 million.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) fell 10.3% to $0.2617 after reporting downbeat Q3 sales.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) dropped 10.1% to $5.77.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares fell 9.5% to $0.5881 after the company reported downbeat quarterly results.
- One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OSS) fell 9.3% to $2.35 after the company issued weak Q4 sales guidance.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) fell 8.5% to $9.55 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS.
- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) fell 8.3% to $67.25 as the company priced its 1 million share follow-on public offering of common stock by selling shareholders at $68 per share.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) shares declined 8.2% to $6.19 after Sunworks terminated its merger agreement with the company.
- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS) dropped 8% to $3.5167.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) fell 8% to $2.0422. Akers Biosciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals yesterday signed a definitive merger agreement.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 7.3% to $2.54.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) shares fell 6.5% to $0.9550 following weak quarterly sales.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) fell 6.4% to $0.5364 following Q3 results.
