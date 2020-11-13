Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

During Friday's morning session, 52 companies made new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM).

(NYSE: TSM). Natural Alternatives Int was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ: UROV) rallied the most, trading up 93.84% to reach its new 52-week high.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $93.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.91%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!