Dunkin' Wants To Sell You Merch For The Holidays

Coffee and fast food chain Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) is launching a new lineup of merchandise just in time for the holiday season, the company said in a press release.

What Happened: Dunkin's lineup of limited-edition holiday merch is designed to please fans of the coffee chain. The lineup will start selling on ShopDunkin.com Tuesday and promises to feature even more exciting apparel and accessories compared to last year's event, which sold out within hours.

But Dunkin Perks rewards members already have early access to Dunkin's products, including Dunkin-branded bedding duvets, Keurig K-Mini coffee brewers, aprons, dog leashes and more. Perks members can find a special access code via e-mail or on the home screen of the Dunkin' App.

Dunkin' teamed up with celebrity couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon to promote the product launch via special Instagram posts.

Why It's Important: Dunkin's initiative is unlikely to move the financial needle, but this isn't necessarily the company's motivation. Dunkin is looking for new and fun ways to better connect with the core consumer, promote its digital app and loyalty program and expand its presence across popular social media outlets.

Dunkin isn't the only food and beverage brand looking to better connect with consumers. Most recently, PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) launched a cookbook featuring unique and innovative ways to use its Mountain Dew brand.

What's Next: Dunkin entered into an agreement to sell itself to Inspire Brands for $106.50, and the deal would transform Dunkin back to a private company. The merger is expected to close by the end of the year.

