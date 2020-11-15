Waterfront Miami Beach Villa Hits Market For $14.9M

A waterfront villa in Miami Beach is on the market for $14.995 million.

The property, known as Casa Aman, was developed by Florida-based real estate investor, Michael Horvitz.

The villa has 8,520 square feet of living space, including five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two small bathrooms.

It has a Portuguese limestone an infinity pool, circadian lighting, interior and exterior speakers, a private elevator and a double jet ski lift. Special glazed glass blocks UV rays and heat in the tropical climate of Miami Beach. The glass looks on to panoramic bay views.

Limestone is featured in the bathrooms, balconies, patios and exterior.