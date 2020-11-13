Meet Mythic Markets, A 2020 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Finalist

Benzinga held its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards on Nov. 10, 2020. A day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Mythic Markets.

About Mythic Markets

Mythic Markets is bringing a new asset class to your investment portfolio. The company, unique in its offerings, has built an investing platform for pop culture fans.

Through the Mythic Markets platform, users can invest in iconic pop culture icons ‒ everything from comic books and fantasy art to trading cards.

Core Product Portfolio

Pop culture collectibles and art have been increasing in value ‒ so much so that the path to attaining these investment pieces has been reserved for the wealthy.

One such example was the sale of the 1938 issue of Action Comics No 1, which marked Superman’s first appearance into the DC universe. In 2014, the comic sold on eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) for $3.2 million with the original 10 cent price still on the cover. And rare comics such as these continue to hold and are increasing in value.

Mythic Markets recognizes that not everyone can afford to make these investment purchases, so they created a platform that allows you to invest in fractional shares of pop culture collectibles.

The Mythic Markets team handpicks and buys the collectibles which they carefully store and maintain. Each asset is then turned into a mini-company, which is split into shares you can invest in through their marketplace. After you buy shares, you get a portion of the profits if the asset is liquidated.

Use Case, Recent Developments

Mythic Markets is continuously updating its offerings, allowing investors to see upcoming additions to its marketplace.

One new addition that will be available for $35 per share on November 18, is a work of Benalish Hero Fantasy Art ‒ featuring one of old-school Magic’s most famous faces.

Produced in 1993, this acrylic piece was painted by artist Douglas Shuler and is the only one of its kind in existence.

Innovation Outlook

Right now, Mythic Markets has been focused on the comics fandom but is also moving towards offering eSports team equity. This would give investors the ability to invest in their favorite eSports teams and trade live while playing the game.

“With Mythic Markets, we’re really trying to make it easy for anybody to invest in the geeky things that they love,” said Joe Mahavuthivanij, Co-founder and CEO of Mythic Markets.

Image courtesy of Mythic Markets