What Does BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's Debt Look Like?

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2020 7:59am   Comments
Over the past three months, shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) decreased by 4.88%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's Debt

Based on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s balance sheet as of November 6, 2020, long-term debt is at $30.81 million and current debt is at $69.27 million, amounting to $100.08 million in total debt. Adjusted for $96.49 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $3.59 million.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, shareholders look at the debt ratio. Considering BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s $176.23 million in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.57. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than one means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. A debt ratio of 35% might be higher for one industry and average for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

However, due to interest-payment obligations, cash-flow of a company can be impacted. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

However, due to interest-payment obligations, cash-flow of a company can be impacted. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

 

