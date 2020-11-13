65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares climbed 83.3% to close at $1.52 on Thursday after the company reported the purchase of Lockwood Chiropractic in Webster Groves, Missouri and announced Q3 results.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) jumped 67.2% to close at $7.86.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) shares gained 58.1% to close at $7.10 after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) gained 40.6% to close at $1.18. Pyxis Tankers is scheduled to release Q3 results on November 13.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) gained 33.4% to close at $44.73 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) surged 29% to close at $31.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) rose 28.1% to close at $4.83.
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) shares gained 27.3% to close at $31.78. Li Auto reported last week it is recalling some of its Li ONE vehicle models, and the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer's stock was retreating in reaction.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) gained 25% to close at $6.16 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) surged 24.8% to close at $3.67 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares surged 24.6% to close at $22.43 after the company presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, SITC, conference preclinical data supporting evaluation of FPA157 as a novel immunomodulator with the potential to remove Treg-mediated immune suppression in solid tumors. Separately, the company said it plans to offer 5 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) climbed 24.5% to close at $7.43 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales results.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) shares climbed 24.1% to close at $2.42 after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) surged 23.5% to close at $2.52. Cidara Therapeutics, last week, reported a loss for its third quarter.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) gained 22.8% to close at $3.50. Ayro reported a loss for the third quarter last week.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) climbed 20.4% to close at $134.21 following Q3 results.
- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) surged 17.8% to close at $4.77 after the company reported two publications supporting the APX3330 program.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) jumped 17.5% to close at $3.3250.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) gained 17.4% to close at $38.45. Fulgent Genetics recently reported Q3 results.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) shares surged 16.9% to close at $7.73.
- Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ: INSE) gained 16.4% to close at $5.82 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) climbed 16.1% to close at $24.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised its sales guidance.
- Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: JWS) surged 15.8% to close at $11.73. The rumored merger between Cano Health and Jaws Acquisition was confirmed Thursday morning.
- Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) climbed 15.3% to close at $5.31 after the company announced additional data from its Hamster Challenge Study of its oral COVID-19 vaccine. The company saw a significant reduction in lung viral load of 4-5 logs in hamsters that received two oral vaccine doses.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) surged 15.1% to close at $18.12. Atara Biotherapeutics presented new preclinical data on ATA3271 next-generation allogeneic mesothelin-targeted CAR T to treat solid tumors at the 35th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares jumped 14.8% to close at $2.79. Waitr reported quarterly results earlier during the week.
- The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE: SCX) rose 14.4% to close at $3.42.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) surged 14.2% to close at $15.19 after the company announced a recent whitepaper demonstrating its CoPrimer technology can be used to identify the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in human saliva samples without sample extraction.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) surged 14.1% to close at $3.97.
- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) gained 14% to close at $11.45 following strong quarterly results.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) gained 13.9% to close at $5.64. Greenland Technologies, earlier during the week, said it will begin offering integrated electric drivetrain system to existing forklift OEM clientele to support manufacture of electric forklifts using lithium batteries.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) gained 13.9% to close at $5.73 after reporting Q3 results.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) surged 12.1% to close at $48.30 following Wednesday data showing a 12.5% year-over-year rise in China October vehicle sales, including a strong increase in EV sales.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) gained 11.6% to close at $12.02 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) climbed 10.8% to close at $4.11. Summit Therapeutics CEO Robert Duggan recently reported the ourchase of 14,071,856 shares at an average price of $3.34 per share.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) gained 8.3% to close at $7.69.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) rose 7% to close at $0.1440. Castor Maritime shares gained 5% on Wednesday after releasing quarterly results.
Losers
- Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares dipped 39.3% to close at $2.12 on Thursday after the company reported Q3 results.
- Tellurian Inc.. (NASDAQ: TELL) dropped 28% to close at $0.90 after surging over 15% on Wednesday. Tellurian reported quarterly results last week.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares fell 26.5% to close at $0.2837 after the company reported weak quarterly sales.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) dropped 22.5% to close at $3.48 as the company reported pricing of $8 million public offering at $4.50 per share.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) fell 17.9% to close at $7.30 following results for the third quarter.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) fell 17% to close at $3.33 after the company reported pricing of $3 million public offering at $3 per share.
- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) declined 16.7% to close at $11.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) dropped 16.2% to close at $2.54.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) fell 15.9% to close at $5.13 after the company reported results for its fiscal second quarter.
- CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP) shares fell 15.4% to close at $143.07 following Q4 results.
- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) shares fell 15.3% to close at $5.55 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) dropped 15% to close at $6.53 after reporting quarterly earnings.
- Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ: PANL) shares fell 14.8% to close at $2.76 after the company reported Q3 earnings results..
- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) shares fell 14.8% to close at $40.20 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) dipped 14.5% to close at $2.78. Greenlane rescheduled its conference call to discuss the Q3 results to the week of November 16, 2020.
- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) fell 14.1% to close at $2.86. Ardmore Shipping released quarterly earnings earlier during the month.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) dropped 14% to close at $2.96.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) fell 13.8% to close at $4.19. Liquidia Technologies recently posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) dropped 13.4% to close at $3.49 after reporting a loss for the third quarter.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) fell 13.1% to close at $7.87. Bellerophon Therapeutics, last week, reported Q3 results.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) fell 13.1% to close at $1.99 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) fell 13% to close at $35.49 after the company reported Q3 results and issued forecast for the current quarter.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) shares dropped 12.7% to close at $4.66.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) dipped 12.5% to close at $42.30. Aptevo Therapeutics recently reported Q3 results.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) fell 11.7% to close at $1.81.
- Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE: FLY) shares dipped 11.5% to close at $6.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Nano Dimension Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) fell 9.6% to close at $3.58 after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales results.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) fell 6.4% to close at $21.01 after reporting downbeat Q3 sales.
