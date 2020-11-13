Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Producer Price Index for October is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Producer prices are expected to increase 0.2% for October.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will speak at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment is projected to rise slightly to 82.0 from October's final reading of 81.8.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
