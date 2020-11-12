13 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 EPS guidance above estimates.
- The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE: NAVB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ: EAST) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- ElectroCore (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Revlon (NYSE: REV) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ: TOMZ) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ: OSS) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
- Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
