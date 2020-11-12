Market Overview

13 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 12, 2020 4:54pm   Comments
13 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 EPS guidance above estimates.
  • The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE: NAVB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ: EAST) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • ElectroCore (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. 

Losers

  • Revlon (NYSE: REV) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ: TOMZ) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • One Stop Systems (NASDAQ: OSS) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

