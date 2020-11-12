Betting Odds, Picks For 2020 Masters Tournament: DeChambeau, Johnson And Tiger

The 2020 Masters kicked off Thursday after being delayed from the normal April start time.

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) signed an exclusive deal with Bryson DeChambeau ahead of the tournament and will wear a logo on his hat and be the face of the brand for golf.

Golf is the fourth most popular daily fantasy game for DraftKings. The company has also seen golf betting grow 10 times in markets where it operates. The 2019 Masters was one of the top five most bet on DraftKings events, excluding individual NFL games.

Here is a look at the types of bets you can make on the 2020 Masters in legal markets.

Outright Winner: A popular type of golf betting is to pick the outright winner of a tournament. In golf, it's hard to pick a winner with so many competitors (Masters has 96), but offers great value with strong returns.

This year’s favorites are DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, according to OddsShark with odds of +750. That means a $1 bet on either golfer would net a profit of $7.50.

Before placing a wager on either of them, you may want to look at the last 10 years of winners. The lowest odd winner in that time was Jordan Spieth in 2015 with odds of +1000.

Three of the last 10 winners had odds of +5000.

Tiger Woods, the 2019 winner, paid out +1200.

Popular bets at Action Network on the outright winner are Justin Thomas (+1200), Patrick Reed (+3000), Patrick Cantlay (+2500), Jon Rahm (+1000), Corey Conners (+15000), Jason Kokrak (+8500), Cameron Champ (+8000) and Lee Westwood (+10000).

The odds for outright winner reset after every round is completed.

Head to Head Matchups: Another popular betting option is head to head matchups.

Bettors can pick one golfer over another for the overall tournament or on a daily round basis. This is more similar to regular sports betting with two teams competing against each other.

Action Network picked matchups like Justin Thomas (+105) over DeChambeau and Adam Scott (-137) over Louis Oosthuizen.

Prop Bets: Throughout the 2020 Masters, prop bets will be offered to sports bettors.

Some prop bets include Top 10 finishes, Top 20 finishes, first round leaders, top American finisher and whether players will make or miss the cut.

The Picks: Just like looking at stocks for trade ideas, sports betting requires looking at patterns, valuation and recent form.

DeChambeau (+750) won the U.S. Open by six strokes and has a long driving game to his name, which make him a good odds on favorite.

Tiger Woods (+3300) offers value and has been a strong player on the course.

Justin Thomas (+1100) is the OddsShark pick based on form and I have to agree. Thomas has never had a top 10 finish but is improving each year with finishes of 39th, 22nd, 17th and 12th over the last five years.

Woods' win last year turned an $85,000 bet from a 39-year-old day trader into a $1.2 million win.