Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Air Products & Chemicals Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 12, 2020 3:52pm   Comments
Share:

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) shares were trading lower on Thursday after JPMorgan downgraded the company's stock from Overweight to Neutral.

Since its founding in 1940, Air Products has become one of the leading industrial gas suppliers globally, with operations in 50 countries and 19,000 employees. The company is the largest supplier of hydrogen and helium in the world. It has a unique portfolio serving customers in a number of industries, including chemicals, energy, healthcare, metals, and electronics. Air Products generated $8.9 billion in revenue in fiscal 2019.

Air Products & Chemicals shares traded down 5.69% at $264.94 on Thursday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $327.89 and a 52-week low of $167.43.

Latest Ratings for APD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2020JP MorganDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Oct 2020Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
Sep 2020Evercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for APD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APD)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 12, 2020
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Gains 1.6%; Five Prime Therapeutics Shares Jump
'Halftime Report' Final Trades Of The Day: Disney, CDW
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 2%; Aurora Cannabis Shares Plunge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Air Products Reports Mixed Q4 Results
A Look Into Air Products & Chemicals Price Over Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingDowngrades Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ADVMRaymond JamesUpgrades
NKTRSVB LeerinkMaintains20.0
SYNCCanaccord GenuityMaintains1.5
PLUGCanaccord GenuityMaintains25.0
NBIXCanaccord GenuityMaintains122.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com