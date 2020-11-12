46 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares jumped 97.9% to $1.64 after the company reported the purchase of Lockwood Chiropractic in Webster Groves, Missouri and announced Q3 results.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) shares climbed 67.7% to $7.53 after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) shares rose 29.2% to $2.52 after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares climbed 27.8% to $23.01 after the company presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, SITC, conference preclinical data supporting evaluation of FPA157 as a novel immunomodulator with the potential to remove Treg-mediated immune suppression in solid tumors. Separately, the company said it plans to offer 5 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) gained 27% to $2.59. Cidara Therapeutics, last week, reported a loss for its third quarter.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) climbed 26.3% to $1.06. Pyxis Tankers is scheduled to release Q3 results on November 13.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) rose 23.6% to $7.38 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales results.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) climbed 21.3% to $40.67 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) gained 20.2% to $5.53 after the company announced additional data from its Hamster Challenge Study of its oral COVID-19 vaccine. The company saw a significant reduction in lung viral load of 4-5 logs in hamsters that received two oral vaccine doses.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) rose 18.9% to $132.38 following Q3 results.
- Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) gained 18.7% to $3.49 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) shares jumped 18% to $29.47. Li Auto reported last week it is recalling some of its Li ONE vehicle models, and the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer's stock was retreating in reaction.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) rose 15% to $37.66. Fulgent Genetics recently reported Q3 results.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) surged 13% to $4.1950. Summit Therapeutics CEO Robert Duggan recently reported the ourchase of 14,071,856 shares at an average price of $3.34 per share.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) gained 12.1% to $27.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) jumped 12% to $11.25 following strong quarterly results.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) gained 11.1% to $5.22.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) gained 10.7% to $7.86.
- Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ: INSE) gained 10.4% to $5.52 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) surged 10.1% to $5.87 after reporting Q2 results.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) rose 9.4% to $22.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised its sales guidance.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) rose 8% to $0.1454. Castor Maritime shares gained 5% on Wednesday after releasing quarterly results.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) rose 8% to $4.4699.
- Globus Maritime Limited. (NASDAQ: GLBS) rose 7.7% to $9.11. Globus Maritime recently reported new charter for M/V Galaxy Globe.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares rose 7% to $0.5984 after gaining over 6% on Wednesday.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) rose 5.8% to $2.90. BEST is expected to report Q3 results on November 19.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) shares rose 4.5% to $2.80 after releasing results for its third quarter. The company swung to a profit in the latest quarter.
Losers
- Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares dropped 36.8% to $2.21 after the company reported Q3 results.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) fell 19.5% to $3.23 after the company reported pricing of $3 million public offering at $3 per share.
- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) dropped 18.1% to $10.91 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) fell 16.5% to $3.75 as the company reported pricing of $8 million public offering at $4.50 per share.
- Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ: PANL) shares fell 16.1% to $2.72 after the company reported Q3 earnings results..
- Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE: FLY) shares dropped 15% to $6.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Tellurian Inc.. (NASDAQ: TELL) fell 14.4% to $1.07 after surging over 15% on Wednesday. Tellurian reported quarterly results last week.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares fell 13.4% to $0.3342 after the company reported weak quarterly sales.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) fell 12.5% to $5.34 after the company reported results for its fiscal second quarter.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) fell 11.4% to $7.88 following results for the third quarter.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) dropped 11.4% to $3.57 after reporting a loss for the third quarter.
- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) shares fell 11.2% to $5.82 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP) shares dipped 11.1% to $150.32 following Q4 results.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) declined 10.9% to $1.8256.
- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) shares declined 10.7% to $42.13 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) shares dropped 9.7% to $4.82.
- Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) fell 9.3% to $37.01 after the company reported Q3 results and issued forecast for the current quarter.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) fell 7.2% to $20.82 after reporting downbeat Q3 sales.
- Nano Dimension Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) dropped 6.6% to $3.6989 after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales results.
