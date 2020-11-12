NYC Restaurant Lobby Group Implores Cuomo To 'Publicly Justify' New Curfew

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new restrictions that will impact the hospitality industry, and the NYC Hospitality Alliance wants the government's decision to be "publicly justified" with data.

New York Curfews: Cuomo announced statewide restrictions that are effective Friday: bars, restaurants, gyms and fitness centers along with any establishment with a liquor license must close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily.

Restaurants can offer curbside, food-only pick-up or delivery options after 10 p.m., but cannot offer alcohol to go.

In addition to limitations on how businesses can operate, all indoor and outdoor gatherings at private residences will be limited to 10 people or less.

The decision follows the Halloween season, where small indoor gatherings have "become a major cause of cluster activity" across the state.

Related Link: Indoor Dining Finally Returns To New York City: Here's The Timeline

"If you look at where the cases are coming from, if you do the contact tracing, you'll see they're coming from three main areas: establishments where alcohol is served, gyms and indoor gatherings at private homes," Cuomo said.

"The reason we have been successful in reducing the spread in New York is we have been a step ahead of COVID. You know where it's going; stop it before it gets there."

Hospitality Alliance Responds: New York City restaurants were left in the dark over Cuomo's mandate, and the specific rules are unclear, Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, said in a press release.

It is not known if restaurant customers must vacate the premises at exactly 10 p.m. or if no new orders can be taken at that time, he said.

Also unclear is whether the new rules apply to both indoor and outdoor dining.

The new restrictions "should be publicly justified with contact tracing data," the hospitality group said.

In addition, elected leaders need to work on a financial support program for NYC restaurants and bars before "they permanently shutter and put tens of thousands of New Yorkers out of work," in the group's view.