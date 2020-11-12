Why Vaxart's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company announced additional data from its Hamster Challenge Study of its oral COVID-19 vaccine.

The company saw a significant reduction in lung viral load of 4-5 logs in hamsters that received two oral vaccine doses.

Vaxart Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of direct-acting antivirals to treat infections that affect patients globally.

Vaxart shares traded up 20.52% at $5.55 on Thursday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $17.49 and a 52-week low of 27 cents.