Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why US Energy's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 12, 2020 11:51am   Comments
Share:
Why US Energy's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

US Energy (NASDAQ: USEG) shares are trading lower on Thursday after the company announced the pricing of its $3 million public offering at $3 per share.

US Energy is an independent energy company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas producing properties in the continental United States. It has business activities in South Texas and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company generates revenue from its interest in the sales of oil and natural gas production.

US Energy shares traded down 19.20% at $3.24 on Thursday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $18.57 and a 52-week low of $2.44.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (USEG)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; TransDigm Earnings Top Estimates
11 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
76 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Mometum Makes A Comeback As The Weather Cools Down
11 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Offerings

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com