Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
During Thursday's morning trading, 54 companies set new 52-week highs.
Key Facts:
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Evolving Systems (NASDAQ: EVOL).
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ: SINO) made the largest move up, trading up 34.87% to reach its 52-week high.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares set a new 52-week high of $421.18 on Thursday, moving up 0.08%.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares hit $138.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 18.9%.
- T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $127.04 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.85%.
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 6.61%.
- Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) shares broke to $267.14 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.08%.
- Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $99.14 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.39%.
- DaVita (NYSE: DVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $108.32 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.16%.
- Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ: ERIE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $247.98. The stock traded down 1.4% on the session.
- Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $122.31 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.43%.
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.35 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.83%.
- News (NASDAQ: NWS) shares set a new yearly high of $17.68 this morning. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares set a new 52-week high of $439.25 on Thursday, moving up 6.59%.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares hit a yearly high of $23.59. The stock traded up 1.74% on the session.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) shares were up 0.83% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $123.35 for a change of up 0.83%.
- Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.24. The stock was up 2.51% for the day.
- Cemex (NYSE: CX) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.60 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.66%.
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $183.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.99%.
- Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) stock hit a yearly high price of $105.57. The stock was up 3.01% for the day.
- Ternium (NYSE: TX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $23.96. Shares traded up 0.3%.
- Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) shares set a new yearly high of $54.57 this morning. The stock was up 2.04% on the session.
- Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) shares were up 1.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $84.90.
- Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares hit $31.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.94%.
- Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EIDX) stock hit a yearly high price of $80.00. The stock was up 5.67% for the day.
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares set a new 52-week high of $77.38 on Thursday, moving up 0.95%.
- Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $113.23 with a daily change of up 1.02%.
- ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) stock hit a yearly high price of $90.04. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.
- Atlas (NYSE: ATCO) shares were down 0.09% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.06 for a change of down 0.09%.
- Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) shares were down 0.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.13 for a change of down 0.57%.
- R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.12 Thursday. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.
- Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $40.49 with a daily change of up 1.57%.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares were up 2.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $196.08.
- Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.46 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 11.14%.
- TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares hit a yearly high of $57.85. The stock traded up 1.89% on the session.
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE) shares broke to $72.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.04%.
- XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares were up 6.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.49.
- SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.55%.
- PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.87 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.91%.
- The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $24.18 with a daily change of up 0.5%.
- Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares broke to $13.70 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.68%.
- Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.43 on Thursday morning, moving up 9.84%.
- California Resources (NYSE: CRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.12. The stock was up 3.31% for the day.
- MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares set a new yearly high of $3.19 this morning. The stock was up 9.08% on the session.
- Daseke (NASDAQ: DSKE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.50 with a daily change of up 0.86%.
- MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ: MCFT) shares were down 3.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.35 for a change of down 3.07%.
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) shares hit a yearly high of $24.30. The stock traded down 0.66% on the session.
- Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ: HOFT) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.80. The stock was down 2.9% for the day.
- AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI) shares were up 6.34% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.67 for a change of up 6.34%.
- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI) shares hit a yearly high of $14.44. The stock traded up 3.71% on the session.
- Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SPRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.17. The stock traded down 0.34% on the session.
- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Common Stock (AMEX: GDP) shares hit $12.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.97%.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ: ONCS) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.77 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.26%.
- Orisun Acquisition (NASDAQ: ORSN) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.94. The stock was up 4.17% for the day.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ: SINO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $3.24. Shares traded up 34.87%.
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ: EVOL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $1.71 with a daily change of up 15.11%.
Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas