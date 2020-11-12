Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

During Thursday's morning trading, 54 companies set new 52-week highs.

Key Facts:

ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ: EVOL). Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ: SINO) made the largest move up, trading up 34.87% to reach its 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares set a new 52-week high of $421.18 on Thursday, moving up 0.08%.

(NYSE: NIO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 6.61%. Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) shares broke to $267.14 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.08%.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.