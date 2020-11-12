Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Thursday's morning session saw 3 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points:

(NASDAQ: VRM) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT).

(NASDAQ: APLT). The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

(NASDAQ: FANH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $14.72 and moving down 1.79%. Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.64 on Thursday, moving down 10.26%.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.