Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2020 10:27am   Comments
Share:

 

Thursday's morning session saw 3 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points:

  • Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT).
  • The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:
  • Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) shares fell to $35.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.88%.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $14.72 and moving down 1.79%.
  • Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.64 on Thursday, moving down 10.26%.

 

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FANH + APLT)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Kala FDA Decision, Merck & Pfizer Earnings, Vaccine Updates And IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com